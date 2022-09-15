Obituary: Beverly Irene Friman

Beverly Irene Friman passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022. Bev was born on February 2, 1927, to Irene and George Hamilton in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She spent most of her adult life in Great Falls, Montana. She married Durwood J. Friman “Woody” in 1949, and they remained happily married until his death in October of 1989.

She raised four children with Woody, Patrick, Michael, and Linda Friman and Judy Carlson, all of whom have flourished in life, largely due to the love, family, and educational values instilled in them by Bev and Woody.

Known for kindness and generosity, Bev was also a talented and prolific knitter. In addition to the countless sweaters, coats, hats, mittens, afghans, and socks she knitted for friends, family and neighbors, hundreds of newborn babies sported her knitted caps before they left the hospital. She was also an excellent seamstress and made many of the garments worn by her family including her daughters’ gowns for high school proms and balls. She was a fun person. She loved visiting with friends, walking, playing bridge, playing tennis, water skiing, or just drinking coffee and laughing at all the jokes.