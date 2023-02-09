Obituary: Beverly Jean Goldsby

Beverly Jean Goldsby, 84, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Beverly was born on February 12, 1938, to Marianne and Eloise (Vandorn) McCarty in Missoula, Montana.

After graduating from high school, she worked many jobs while living in California then later Montana while then finally retiring from Big Sky Bus Lines.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



