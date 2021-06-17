Obituary: Beverly Jean Simons

Beverly Jean Simons, 96, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Beverly was born on May 31, 1925, to Harold and Ruth (Prichey) Pratt. She attended school in Brady, MT and graduated from Brady High School. She worked as a cabby later in life. She married Leonard Simons on May 16, 1964, in Chicago, IL.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Drew) Anderson of Billings; grandchildren, Dustie Simons and Richie Isom, both of Great Falls; and five great-grandchildren.