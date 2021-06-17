Watch
Obituary: Beverly Jean Simons

May 31, 1925 - June 14, 2021
Family Photo
<b>Beverly Jean Simons</b>
Beverly Jean Simons
Beverly Jean Simons, 96, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Beverly was born on May 31, 1925, to Harold and Ruth (Prichey) Pratt. She attended school in Brady, MT and graduated from Brady High School. She worked as a cabby later in life. She married Leonard Simons on May 16, 1964, in Chicago, IL.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Drew) Anderson of Billings; grandchildren, Dustie Simons and Richie Isom, both of Great Falls; and five great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Catholic Church and played the harmonica at many church functions. She also enjoyed fishing, bingo, and playing her harmonica. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

