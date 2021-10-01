Obituary: Beverly Lorraine Grass

Beverly Lorraine Grass, 92, passed away due to natural causes at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Beverly was born on February 11, 1929, to Earl Wendell (Shang) and Mary Howser Winter in Havre, MT. Beverly grew up in Kremlin, MT attending elementary school and high school there, graduating in 1947.

Beverly met Lionell Grass and they were married on June 15, 1947, in Kremlin, MT. They moved to the family farm outside of Box Elder, MT where they raised their two sons Terry and John and daughter Vickie along with cattle, chickens, and grain. Beverly shared her love of cooking and baking with her family and community.

Beverly was active in her yard and garden as well as in her community, church, and bowling league. She traveled all over the country for bowling events and bowled in her local league for over 50 years. She loved entering her flowers, vegetables and culinary items at the Hill and Chouteau County Fairs and won many prizes over the years. She served as the Superintendent of the Culinary Department at the Hill County Fair and volunteered at the Chouteau County Fair.

In 2006, Beverly moved to Fort Benton, MT where she became actively involved in the community. She volunteered at the Visitor’s Center and joined the Fort Benton Women’s Club, where she was an active participant.