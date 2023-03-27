Obituary: Blanche E. Forsberg

Blanche was born on June 30, 1926, to Richard and Tilda Erdman of Souris, ND. She was raised on the family farm with her sister, Lorraine and brother, Leonard.

On January 4, 1946, she married Quentin H. Forsberg. In this union they had 4 children, Querinda LaVonne, Diann Signa, LaMonte Richard, and Sharleen Gail. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Blanche worked at Thompson’s Bakery, Bottineau Public Schools, and International Music camp at Lake Metigoshe. She enjoyed crosswords puzzles, crocheting, and writing her memoirs. What a wonderful gift to everyone those memoirs will continue to be. After Quentin passed, she moved to Great Falls, MT until her time of passing.

Blanche is survived by son, LaMonte Forsberg of Rochester, MN; and daughter, Sharleen (Dan) Bollich of Great Falls, MT. Blanche wanted to be remembered with this, “I tried my best in everything and liked it with some humor.”

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



