Obituary: Blanche Elaine Kravik

Blanche Elaine Kravik, aged 96, of Great Falls, MT, passed peacefully on Tuesday April 29, 2025, at home with her family. Visitation is Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home, followed with a graveside service on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Highland Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. and fellowship after at Schnider Funeral Home following burial.

Blanche was born on August 8, 1928, in Grand Forks, ND. The middle child of Bert and Nellie (Torgerson) Nygard. All of her childhood was spent in Northeastern North Dakota, where she frequented the extended family’s farm; often times spending weekends there to assist with chores. These were cherished memories for her with the time spent with her aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Blanche attended school through the ninth grade which was a struggle towards the end as she only went half days and took care of her ailing mother during the morning.

Never afraid of hard work, Blanche began her career early at the S & L store in Grafton. While working there, she would always find something new that came in that she thought her mother, father, siblings, or nephews and nieces may need and she would surprise them with the gift. Later she would also work in the café in Grafton to help support the family.

In 1943, she was swept off her feet by the young man that began working with her family as a mechanic. On Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1948, she married Harlen Kravik in Grafton. They then moved to Cavilier, ND, where they welcomed to their family three children. In 1961, the family moved to Great Falls, MT. However, she would always refer to North Dakota as home. It was here they welcomed their youngest son to the family. She worked alongside Harlen when he struck out on his own to open his own Body Shop and kept books for him and cleaned. It became a family business with their sons, her brother, and some of the nephews working and learning the trade. Upon Harlen’s retirement from this in 1985, she began her own cleaning service and continued this for many years.

Blanche was preceded in death by beloved husband, Harlen; son, Wayne Kravik; parents, Bert and Nellie Nygard; father and mother in-law, Henry and Hilda Kravik; brother, Vernon Nygard; sisters, Lorraine Thorlakson and Marilyn Nygard; brother in-law, Duane Kravik; grandson, Louie Todisco; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews who held a special place in her heart.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Roy) Kirby of Belt; sons, Terry (Donna) Kravik and Robert Kravik of Great Falls; brother, Del (Judy) Nygard of Grafton, ND; sister-in-law, Darlene Kravik of Great Falls; brother in-law, Richard Kravik; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

