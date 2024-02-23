Obituary: Blythe Brandvold

On February 20, 2024, Blythe Brandvold, a dedicated and unwavering wife, mother, grandmother, and educator, lost her seven-year battle with head and neck cancer. Blythe was born on October 14, 1937, to William and Annie Earl. She graduated from Great Falls High School class of 1955 and Colorado Women’s College in 1957. She continued her higher education, graduating from the University of Montana in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.

As an elementary school teacher for over 30 years, “Mrs. Brandvold” impacted thousands of young people, inspiring some and scaring others to become something more than they could ever imagine.

Blythe’s greatest role and beloved title was “Grammy.” She would do anything to brighten Bryar, Robert, Bailey, and Jordan’s day or share their burden. Grammy had a special relationship with each. While her physical presence will be missed, her spirit along with her distinct approach to life and family will always be with them.

Blythe is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth D. Brandvold; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Benny and Karen Brandvold; daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Jeff Reicher; grandchildren, Bryar Brandvold and his fiancé Vaughn Smith, Bailey Brandvold, Robert Vogel, and Jordan Reicher; and her siblings, Joyce Kammerzell, William “Bill” Earl, and Kay Anderson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

