Obituary: Bobby C. Neil

Bobby C. Neil, 84, of Great Falls passed away during the early morning hours of May 29, 2022, at Peace Hospice. A celebration of a heck of a life, will be held Friday August 5, 2022, from 1-3PM at the Black Eagle Community Center.

He was born on April 10, 1938, in Ellendale, ND to Herbert and Violet (Salo) Neil. Dad wasn’t much for schooling; I’ve seen his report cards. When still in school, he could tell his teacher and classmates whose truck was going by, just by the sound of the motor. He parted with school after the 8th grade but went on to receive an education that he was deserving of a master’s degree in, Driving Trucks.

Bobby started hauling livestock, when he was 15 years old, he hauled hogs from Aberdeen, SD to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. At 16, he went to the Bronx, NY with a load of hogs, we will talk about that at this celebration of life. He loved driving truck and those that he drove for, they let him do it his way! He was the Man, the Myth, the Legend, the Ironman!

Dad married Mom, then divorced, then remarried again, that didn’t work. He married again, twice; those didn’t work out too well either. Dad loved women, women loved him, marriage just didn’t play out well for the BULL HAULER.