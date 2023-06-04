Obituary: Bobby J. Legreid

What can you say about Bobby? He enjoyed life and those around him. He could be very kind and fun, loving and mischievous, all with a smile on his face. If there was a party, he would want to be a part of it. Bobby always wanted to be involved with being helpful, needed, and appreciated.

In Bobby’s 47+ years in services, he touched so many lives at Quality Life Concepts and Easter Seals. Bobby had a reputation for “acquiring things” and hiding them from people. He always found this game to be very fun and would get his laughs during the day doing this to people. Bobby enjoyed spending time baking goodies at the house. He also enjoyed being outside on nice days playing games and socializing.

He always had a “ho ho” or “you grandma” a “momma daddy” for everyone he met. He would also like to sneak up behind you and either kiss you on the head, swat you on the butt, or poke you in the neck. He found this all very amusing. He enjoyed listening to and singing his music, he would sing along to, Birthday, Christmas, and other oldies they were his favorite. He enjoyed taking trips to see his sister, Elsie in Fort Benton and going on a picnic with her in the park. He always really looked forward to this time there and with her.

There are just too many stories and memories of times with Bobby to adequately express how people felt about him. But I can say that he will be missed by many and not forgotten easily due to the impression he left on all of our lives. So, we will be sharing a “smoke” at his favorite place to picnic in Fort Benton. If you know you know about his “smokes.”

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

