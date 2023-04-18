Obituary: Bonnie E. Ray

Bonnie E. Ray was born on July 20, 1948, in Havre, MT to Grace and Art Campbell. She married the love of her life, Gary Ray, on December 23, 1967. They spent 42 loving years together.

They had 3 children and raised their grandkids. She was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, husband, Gary; son, Tony; grandson, Carmello; and four siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Blanca and Lisa; 13 grandkids; 21 great-grandkids; and 3 sisters.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



