Obituary: Bonnie G. Schwartz

September 16, 1944 ~ December 24, 2023
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 12:35:43-05

Bonnie Grace Schwartz, 79, passed away at Peace Hospice surrounded by family on December 24, 2023. Bonnie was born on September 16, 1944, in Langdon, North Dakota to Ralph Roy and Martha Emily (Bateman) Nickerson. As a teenager, Bonnie met Raymond Schwartz at the Green Mill Café in Langdon, and at the age of 20, she would go on to marry him on November 6, 1964.

Later in life, Bonnie, Ray and their baby girls would move to Montana. Soon after came their two sons. Though she had worked as a waitress, and later as a business owner, Bonnie’s most notable career was her job as a mother and wife. Being a homesteader, she raised her family on the land her and Raymond owned.

Bonnie had many hobbies, including canning, baking, cooking, washing clothes the old-fashioned way, gardening, sewing, and knitting. These were some of the many ways she showed love, and she was welcoming to everyone. Rich or poor, all were loved. Bonnie was a huge fan of country music, some of her favorites being Waylon Jennings and Loretta Lynn. She had a soft spot for Elvis, and he even had a whole bedroom wall just for him.

She is survived by her daughters, Corrina and Kimberly Schwartz; her son, Utah; five grandchildren, Dorinda, Shadai, Rilee, Kiera, and Blaine, a son from her son! She is also survived by three great grandchildren: Kain, Jacen, and Kaelyn. Bonnie also has many nieces, nephews and friends who share our grief at this time. She was so loved.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

