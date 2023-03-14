Obituary: Bonnie J. Yurko

After 91 beautiful, joy filled years of life, on March 12, our beloved mother, Bonnie J. Yurko gained her angel wings surrounded by loved ones. Bonnie was full of love, found joy in all things, and was a beautiful person inside and out.

Bonnie was born August 26, 1931, on the family ranch to Henry Burton and Lida Thayer in Belt, MT.

She graduated from Great Falls High in 1950, where she met the love of her life, John Yurko. In 1952, John and Bonnie were married and went on to have five loving daughters, Kari, Jonnie, Julie, Mary Beth and Patti.

After the girls started school Bonnie entered the workforce. She went to work at Malmstrom AFB before ultimately retiring from Coca-Cola. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

