Obituary: Bonnie Jean Norris

Bonnie Jean Norris, aged 93, went home to heaven on December 28, 2023. Bonnie was born on June 25, 1930, in Arnegard, North Dakota to Mervin and Signe (Eikren) Olson. She was the oldest of ten children. Bonnie graduated from Arnegard High School in 1948. She went on to earn her nursing degree from Montana State College in Bozeman, MT. She worked in Arizona and Williston, ND where she met Ronald Norris. They were married on November 25, 1961, and relocated to Great Falls. They had three children, Jane, Lisa, and Susan.

During their 53-year marriage they enjoyed gardening, camping, and traveling. Bonnie liked to journal about her activities for the year and visits from her family. She was proud of her children’s accomplishments and enjoyed showing off her great-grandchildren to the residents and staff at Highgate.

Bonnie worked for Deaconess Hospital and Nursing Home in numerous departments for 28 years until retiring in 1994. After retirement, Ron and Bonnie spent winters in Venice, Florida with the Olson siblings and their spouses. She enjoyed traveling to China, Germany, Mexico, and many states including Alaska and Hawaii.

Survivors include daughters, Jane (Glenn) Todd of Denton, MT, Lisa Kvamme of Billings, MT and Susan (Stephen) Kessler of Olympia, WA; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings Joy Nelson, Shirley Boger, Karen (Mert) Johnsrud, Keith (Marlene) Olson, Philip (Caralynn) Olson, Pennie Anderson, John (Carolyn) Olson and Diann (Rex) Gibbs; sisters-in law, Barb Olson, LaWanda (Lee) Sherseth, and Lois Norris; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

