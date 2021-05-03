Obituary: Bonnie Lee Worrell

Bonnie Worrell passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, on the morning of April 26, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife.

Bonnie always put her family and friends first, she loved helping others, and she enjoyed traveling to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks with her family and friends. Bonnie was an avid collector of dolls and all things teddy bears. She also loved cooking for family, close friends, and enjoyed trying new recipes. Bonnie's energy and love for life will be dearly missed.