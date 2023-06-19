Obituary: Boyd "Joker" Martin Britcher

Boyd “Joker” Britcher, 67, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

He was a great father and grandfather. He will forever be loved and missed by his three daughters, Jennifer, Amanda, and Nicole; and four grandkids, Mariah, Gavin, Tyson, and Josue.

Boyd loved to laugh and have a good time. He was always there when we needed him. We know Grandma Mickey was there to meet you in heaven.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



