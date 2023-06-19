Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Boyd "Joker" Martin Britcher

May 11, 1956 - June 14, 2023
Boyd "Joker" Martin Britcher May 11, 1956 - June 14, 2023
Family Photo
<b>Boyd "Joker" Martin Britcher</b><br/><b>May 11, 1956&nbsp;-&nbsp;June 14, 2023</b>
Boyd "Joker" Martin Britcher May 11, 1956 - June 14, 2023
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 12:34:53-04

Boyd “Joker” Britcher, 67, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

He was a great father and grandfather. He will forever be loved and missed by his three daughters, Jennifer, Amanda, and Nicole; and four grandkids, Mariah, Gavin, Tyson, and Josue.

Boyd loved to laugh and have a good time. He was always there when we needed him. We know Grandma Mickey was there to meet you in heaven.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!