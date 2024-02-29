Obituary: Boyd Waid Spellman

Boyd Waid Spellman, 83, of Great Falls, MT passed on February 21, 2024. Boyd was born on February 1,1941 in Columbus Ohio to Melvin and Garnet Spellman. Boyd served 34 years working for the Culpeper County School System of Virginia beginning as a math teacher followed by Assistant Principal and finally Superintendent, retiring in 1999.

Boyd was known to be an outdoorsman who loved trapping, shooting and fishing. He began trapping fox when their furs were at a premium but when the fur market dropped, he was approached by a hunt club in Warrenton Virginia about trapping live fox for them. During the week of Thanksgiving and the week Christmas he would trap over one hundred fox per week.

His teaching skills carried on to the shooting range where he taught people of all ages how to handle and fire a shotgun. He found such joy in seeing his students gain confidence and perfect their skill in the sport of shooting clays. Many of these individuals became lifelong friends.

On April 1, 2001, after selling his Virginia properties, Boyd and his wife Jennifer hit the road full time in their Airstream trailer. They became Texas residents and traveled across the country bird hunting. You see, Boyd was also an avid wing shooter. After a year and a half on the hunt, Jennifer and Boyd settled in McAllister Montana where he enjoyed floating and fishing the Madison River. In 2006 Jennifer and Boyd moved to Ulm, Montana followed by a move to Great Falls where they built their dream home.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer Spellman and their Labrador Retrievers Jake and Daisy.

