Obituary: Bradford "Brad" Newcomb

Bradford “Brad” F. Newcomb, DVM, 91, passed away in Great Falls on July 25, 2023. Brad was born in Arvada, Colorado on February 1st, 1932, to Thomas Paul and Katherine Sophia (Newton) Newcomb. He spent the first nine years of his life here, before the family made the move to Great Falls, Montana, where he graduated from Great Falls High School in 1949.

During his teenage years, Brad worked as a cowboy for various ranches from the Highwood Mountains to the Fort Shaw area. He was also employed as an apprentice gunsmith at the Corral Sporting Goods store and as a pharmacy technician at Public Drug.

In 1950, Brad joined the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Boxer, USS Oriskany, and USS Antietam. After his return home, Brad was employed as a seismographic technician for Phillips Petroleum, then later relocated to Fort Collins, CO, attending as a pre-vet student for Colorado State University while working to pay for his degree.

While in Fort Collins, Brad met the love of his life, Shirley JoAnn Miller and they would go on to wed on September 10, 1958, in Brighton, CO. They would share 4 children and 51 years of marriage together. Shortly after their marriage, Brad and JoAnn moved to Pullman, Washington. Here, he attended Washington State University as a Veterinary Student. After earning his degree in 1962, Brad would move to Shelby, MT, starting his career as a large animal veterinarian.

In late 1963, Brad and his family returned to Great Falls, establishing his veterinary practice, and would remain there until 1978, before moving to Helena, MT. There, he became the Chief Deputy State Veterinarian for 6 years before re-opening his private practice. In 1987, Brad became the USDA APHIS Regional Veterinarian until his retirement. In 1993, Brad and his wife moved to Belt, MT, where he would remain into his old age.

In his time away from work, Brad enjoyed gardening, wax sculpting, indulging in Blackfeet tribal history, participating in Rotary Club, membership in the Montana Veterinary Medical Association, fly fishing, woodworking, and was a voracious reader. He took pride in being the Chief of the Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department.

His is survived by sons, Kelly Walter Newcomb of Great Falls, Bradford Miall Newcomb of Cascade, MT, and Paul Bruce Newcomb of Euharlee, GA; daughter, Faye Ann Hatlelid of Denton, MT; sister, Lynn Shanks, of Great Falls, as well as 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1 PM, at the Belt Senior Center. 19 Bridge St, Belt, MT 59412. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



