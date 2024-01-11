Obituary: Bradley "Brad" Alan Halter

Brad Halter, 53, passed away January 4, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. He graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1989. He received his Associate Degree in Electronics from May Technical College in Billings. Shortly after, he started working for Evercom Systems, Inc. where he installed and did maintenance on telephone systems in jails and prisons throughout Montana and Wyoming. He also worked for AGM Telecom Corp. as account manager in the northwest region of Helena.

He was very passionate about over the road trucking and the time he spent working eighteen-wheelers. Sports were also one of his many passions. He loved watching and talking up his favorite teams (Georgia Bulldogs, Philadelphia Eagles, and UM Grizzlies).

Brad loved the Montana outdoors, getting lost on the dirt backroads and finding new treasures along the way. He always tried to catch more fish than his sister, bag a bigger buck than his brother, and made the most amazing meals on the campfire. He loved beating his Grandma Ade at cribbage and landing the biggest win on the poker machine. He was very creative and built many beautiful things from the pieces of wood he’d find. He made crosses, picture frames and many other pieces. Brad loved creating things and promoting Montana Mosaic.

Brad is survived by his son, Corey (Mariah); two grandsons; daughter, Ade; mother, Renee; father, Butch; brothers, John (Mindy) and Larry (Jaime); sister, Laurie; his love, Carolyn Brown; and niece, nephews, and many cousins.

