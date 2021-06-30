Obituary: Bradley David Harmon

Bradley David Harmon, 48, of Great Falls passed away on June 19, 2021. Brad was born on November 9, 1972, in Minnesota to Dave and Marla Harmon. He was raised in Minnesota, graduating Northland High School in 1992. He would go on to get his Associates Degree, and was studying for his Bachelor’s when he was injured on the job.

Brad was an EMT when he started work for North Memorial Ambulance Service. Where he studied and earned his paramedic status after a couple of years. He helped many people during his time on the ambulance. He delivered babies and was with many as they took their last breathes.