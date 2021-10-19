Obituary: Brenda Bickel Weeks

Brenda Bickel Weeks of Great Falls, Montana passed away on October 15, 2021, after bravely battling COPD.

She attended school in the Great Falls Public School System. During her life she worked in the services industry as a housekeeper. Brenda was an animal lover especially dogs, cats, and birds. Every animal was a potential friend. She loved crafting and gifting her loved ones with her creations.

She is survived by her two children, Jason (Daniel) Hayes and Holly Hohler; four grandsons; brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.