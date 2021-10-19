Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Brenda Bickel Weeks

October 20, 1959 - October 15, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Brenda Bickel Weeks</b><br/><b>October 20, 1959 - October 15, 2021</b>
Brenda Bickel Weeks October 20, 1959 - October 15, 2021
Posted at 9:31 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 11:33:28-04

Brenda Bickel Weeks of Great Falls, Montana passed away on October 15, 2021, after bravely battling COPD.

She attended school in the Great Falls Public School System. During her life she worked in the services industry as a housekeeper. Brenda was an animal lover especially dogs, cats, and birds. Every animal was a potential friend. She loved crafting and gifting her loved ones with her creations.

She is survived by her two children, Jason (Daniel) Hayes and Holly Hohler; four grandsons; brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader