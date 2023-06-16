Obituary: Brenda Kornick

Brenda Kornick (Barraugh) peacefully passed away on June 5, 2023, at Benefis Peace Hospice after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 47 years old. Born to Bill and Karen Barraugh on June 8, 1975, in Helena, Montana, Brenda graduated from Helena Capital High School in 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Carroll College in Helena in 1997.

She further pursued a Masters Certificate in Museum Collections Management and Care from George Washington University in Washington D.C., completing it in 2009. Brenda dedicated nearly twenty years of her career to the C.M. Russell Museum, serving as the Associate Director until her passing.

Brenda met her soulmate Vince Kornick in 1997 and they were married 3 years later in Helena. Brenda and Vince shared a love that was evident to everyone who knew them. They were inseparable partners in every aspect of life.

Those who had the privilege of knowing Brenda will remember her for her kindness, gracefulness, authenticity, and passion for life. She had a deep love for travel and exploring new places, often embarking on exciting trips with her husband Vince and annual get-togethers with her beloved "Fab 5" sister/cousins. However, her greatest joy in life came from witnessing her son, Nathan, grow into the remarkable young man he has become. Nathan inherited Brenda's incredible traits and that infectious smile that was so characteristic of her.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Vince, her cherished son, Nathan, her father, Bill Barraugh, and her sister, Kristen Cozzie (Brad). She held a special place in her heart for her large and loving extended family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



