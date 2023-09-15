Obituary: Bret Mikkelson

Bret E Mikkelson, 62, of Great Falls, passed away September 7, 2023. Bret was born on November 12, 1960 in Great Falls to Jerry and Sharon Mikkelson. He graduated from C. M. Russell High School in 1979.

He moved to California where he became part owner in a Business Furniture Installation Company. Playing golf and bowling were a couple of his favorite activities.

Bret is survived by his mother, Sharon Mikkelson of Great Falls; son Brian Mikkelson (Eva) and grandson Ronan Mikkelson of Washington; daughter, Rebecca McClung (Marcus) of Missouri; and grandmother Lucille Johnson of Great Falls.

