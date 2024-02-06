Obituary: Brett Alan Williams, Jr.

Brett Alan Williams, Jr. was born on August 6, 1995, in Great Falls, MT to Brett and Michelle Williams. From the moment he was born, Brett was special to all that met him.

In childhood, he loved building Legos, playing in the mud, and getting pulled around the yard in a red wagon by his kid sister, Katie. He was always a light in every room, with a charismatic personality that radiated the intelligence he displayed throughout his academic career. He graduated from CMR High School in Great Falls, MT in 2016.

He then moved to Bozeman, MT to attend Montana State University where he began a degree in economics. He enjoyed time as a cook at a sushi restaurant. His time in Bozeman brought him fun memories celebrating with his roommates and friends, whom he loved very dearly.

In his free time, Brett enjoyed spending time with loved ones, creating art, fly fishing, shooting guns, golfing, skiing, learning about politics and current world issues, and watching the Black Hawks or Golden Knights play. His favorite place was at his childhood estate overlooking the Missouri River.

Brett is survived by his father, Brett; mother, Michelle; sister, Katie; brothers, Matt and Jason; and dogs, Gravy and Bridger.

