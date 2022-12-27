Obituary: Brett Gene McMurphey

Brett Gene McMurphey, 54, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Brett was born on June 27, 1968, in Bitburg, Germany to Michael McMurphey and Donna Barrera.

He graduated high school and joined the US Air Force. He then completed schooling at the Vo-Tech where he received his LPN certificate. He worked as an LPN, as well as a substitute teacher.

He was a member of Boy Scouts and a board member for Head Start. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, watching the Griz play, and road trips.

Brett is survived by his wife, Kelly of Great Falls; daughters, Amber Wilson of Havre, Madison McMurphey of Great Falls, and Asia Perry of Syracuse, NY; stepdaughter, Tiffany Bourdeau of Great Falls; sons, Derrick Perry and stepson, Paul Schaffner, both of Great Falls; sisters, Bonnie McMurphey of Florida and Jennifer McMurphey of Kentucky; stepbrothers, Steve and Danny Costido of California and Robert Castido of Montana; and many other beloved family members and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

