Obituary: Brian Richard Evans

Brian Richard Evans passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton, Montana. Born in Great Falls, Montana on September 17, 1953 to Dorothy and Robert Evans Sr., Brian attended school in Geyser, Montana and graduated in 1971. While attending Montana State University, he met Kathy Pearl; the two married in the summer of 1972. Brian and Kathy were blessed with two children, Chad and Cindy. They called Bozeman and Belgrade home during their 34 years of marriage.

Brian ventured into several career paths that linked his talent and passion towards auto mechanics. The employers that benefited from his expertise in the tire and repair industry were Lambrecht Tire, Goodyear, and Tire-Rama. A highlight of Brian’s working career was the opening of Brian’s Auto Repair located on Main Street in Bozeman, Montana.

Brian served his community through the chairs of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in the Bozeman Elks Lodge #463. There, he served as President and Executive Officer of the Lodge. As the Exalted Ruler, Brian was responsible for all operational programs, social quarter activities, and he presided at many of the Lodge sessions. Under his leadership, the Lodge focused their efforts on drug awareness, scholarships, and a project that provided life jackets for children boating on Canyon Ferry Lake.

Brian married Cathy Wright in the summer of 2011. The couple celebrated their marriage with a fishing trip to Alaska–an adventure they repeated three more times together. During the warm seasons of Montana, Brian and Cathy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping excursions. After retiring, Brian and Cathy made their forever home in Fort Benton where they quickly became part of the community.

Throughout his life, Brian fished many of Montana’s streams, lakes and rivers. The month of May was one of Brian's favorite times of the year, as it meant the opening of paddlefish season and time for him to be on the river in the Missouri Breaks. Brian also loved the thrill of the hunt. Antelope and elk hunting were favored over deer hunting. He taught Cathy how to hunt and how to love all the adventures it held. Even amidst health issues, Brian continued to hunt and fish, as the outdoors were undoubtedly his “Happy Place”.

Since childhood, a dog was usually by Brian's side. Little Bit, his 3-legged rescue dog, Remington and Winchester were particularly memorable. These companions were a reflection of Brian's kind hearted and loving nature. At times, Brian could be gruff; it was a cover for his mellow and sensitive side. As a man whose word was his bond, his personality was happy-go-lucky and mischievous. Brian was also blessed with the Evans family trait of stubborness, perhaps a blessing and sometimes a hindrance.

Grandchildren brought a sparkle to his eyes and were beloved. For many years, he basked in his grandchildrens’ success in the Fort Benton Fishing Derby. With Papa Brian’s coaching, the kids won awards and built many joyful memories. Brian, with the companionship of his grandchildren, made every boating trip successful, even if the fish weren't biting.

Brian has joined his parents and many other friends in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; his children Chad Evans and Cindy (Jayson) Fox; grandchildren Tyler, Augusta, Dallas, and bonus grandson,Rhys; siblings Bob Evans, Linda (Dan) Howe, Bruce (Debbie) Evans, Debbie (Steve) Pomroy; brother-in laws Ed (Gail) Reiser, Ray (Kim) Reiser; sister-in-law Ginny Self; bonus children Jay (Chelsea) Wright, Alan Wright, Will Wright; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who are all part of his close-knit family.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on May 28, 2023 at the Old Fort Park in Fort Benton, Montana. Family and friends are invited to join in sharing memories during the celebration of Brian’s life. Lunch will be served, so in true Brian fashion, bring a comfortable lawn chair.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.cff.org/donate , or the charity of your choice.



TRENDING

