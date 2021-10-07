Obituary: Brian "Ross" Sproles

Brian A. "Ross" Sproles, 55, of Great Falls, MT. passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 2, 2021. Brian was born in Great Falls on January 29, 1966 to mother Nelle "Dody" Sproles (Agre) and father Charles "Larry" Sproles.

Brian's love for music took him many places and allowed him to meet many people. He started his percussion journey in the 4th grade with his teacher Rick Robinson. As he entered high school, he was a part of Great Falls High School's Symphonic Band, Jazz Ensemble, Marching Band, and The Blue Notes. He graduated in the spring of 1984, and toured Europe for 6 weeks with The All American Youth Band. After returning, he entered college at MSU Bozeman to study music even further, he immediately became a member in the drumline and perfected his craft.

After 5 years he left MSU Bozeman to return to Great Falls to raise a family. He soon would join KMON radio, and was known as "The Morning Guy", and coined his radio name Brian Ross. He traveled all over Montana, meeting famous musicians and singers.Brian was on the air until 2001, afterwards he worked around Great Falls and finally landed at Albertson's for 15 years. After his father's passing Brian finally got back into radio with Q106 where he finished his career as a DJ.