Obituary: Brian Scott Allison

Brian Scott Allison, 60, of Fort Benton, passed away on Friday, February 18th, 2022. Born March 3rd, 1961, to Virgil and Phyllis Allison in Fort Benton, MT, Brian would live out his childhood there. He attended local schools, graduating from Fort Benton High School in 1979.

Brian held a variety of jobs, working as a Master Mechanic until 2011; 5 years working the oilfields; and finally shuttling and working as a mechanic for Missouri River Outfitters part time during his retirement.

Though divorced, Brian was blessed with his two children; Casey and Cassandra.

Brian enjoyed gardening, camping, shooting guns, and fishing. When he wasn’t enjoying nature, you would have caught him riding his motorcycle, flying RC helicopters, canning, cooking, or playing cribbage with his granddaughter, Aubree.