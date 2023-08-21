Obituary: Bridgett M. Gardner

On Tuesday, August 14, 2023, Bridgett passed away with her husband and children by her side after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer. Bridgett was a fighter and fought with all she had in her final year on this Earth. The name Bridgett is an

Irish name that means power, strength, and vigor, which is exactly how she lived her life.

Bridgett was born to Peggy Jo Wetzel and James Lynch in Great Falls, Montana. She was the only girl of five children and was the feisty sister. Later in life she lived in Germany and Alaska, eventually making her way back to Montana. She had many jobs in her live, but waitressing held a special place in her heart. This position granted her the opportunity to meet many good people, even her husband of 25 years, Glen Gardner.

Bridgett’s children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She passed on to them a fighting spirit, and a zest for life. She taught them not to take life too seriously, to laugh with and love those around them. It’s these things that will forever live in them. She also loved dogs and was known to bring home a stray that she thought was cute.

Bridgett is survived by her husband, Glen Gardner; her step-father, Ronald Green (Sally); her brothers, Jim Lynch (Bonnie), Rick Lynch (Caroline, Pat Lynch(Kellie), and Vern Green (Tammy); her son, Ron Crisman (Jennifer) “Castellaw”; her daughters, Mandie Nordell and Trisca Mehan; her grandchildren, Nick Nordell (Nicole), Taylor Horacek, Carmine Crisman, AlekSandra Crisman, Hailey Nordell, Adelyn Aho, and Allison Aho; and her great grandchildren, Ella Epperson and Trysen Nordell.

