Obituary: Bridgette Anne Hart

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved Bridgette Anne, 18, who passed on January 19, 2023. Bridgette was an only child, cherished by her loving mother and father, Alicia and Orrin; Nana and Papa, Katie and Jim; aunt, Angie; aunt and uncle, Anna and Chris; cousins, Charlotte and Grant; great-grandma, Jane; grandma, Kaloni; grandpa, Joe; great-grandma, Bonnie; and countless extended family members and friends.

She enjoyed crafting, shopping, and baking with her mom, outdoor adventures with her dad, and she adored animals (particularly her cats). She was passionate about nature and spent many happy days at the family cabins surrounded by the beauty of the mountains. She was called “Little Hummingbird.” Bridgette was also an accomplished athlete, having obtained a Great Falls High School Letter in track and field. She loved and cared for children. Her young cousins and her little ones at The Play N Learn Academy hold many warm memories of her that will never be forgotten.

We will forever hold Bridgette in our hearts and remember the joy and love she brought into our lives. “Rise above the mountain trees Little Hummingbird, see you in the sunrise and sunset. May you always walk in sunshine and God’s love around you flow, for the happiness you gave us, no one will ever know.” To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



