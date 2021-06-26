Obituary: Brock Christopher Kuntz

Brock Christopher Kuntz, 49, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a four-year courageous battle against Medullary Thyroid Cancer.

Brock was born in Great Falls, Montana on January 6, 1972, to parents Jerry and Vicki Kuntz and graduated from CMR High School in 1990. Brock attended Northern Montana College and the University of Montana, where he fell in love with the wild outdoors. After working in Alaska on a fishing boat for a year, he moved to Seattle and spent many years working for a sports clothing company and in construction.

Brock loved the mountains and rivers of Montana. So, when the opportunity to work alongside his best friend, Cory, as a raft guide at the gateway to Yellowstone National Park presented itself, it was something he couldn’t pass up. While living, working, and exploring in Gardiner, he met the love of his life, Kelly Konecny. Brock and Kelly later moved to Great Falls to help take care of his mother who was recently widowed, and he and Kelly were married in Great Falls on August 10, 2014.