Obituary: Bruce Dean Skaggs

December 10, 1951 - November 14, 2021
Family Photo
Posted at 12:03 PM, Nov 18, 2021
Bruce Dean Skaggs passed away on November 14, 2021, following a brief illness. He was born in Great Falls on December 10, 1951. He graduated from CMR and then joined the Air National Guard. After 6 years in the Guard, he transferred to active duty in the Navy where he retired after 20 years of service.

He is survived by his sister, Terree Wozny of Great Falls; brother, Joseph Skaggs of Las Vegas; stepsons, Brian Fraser of San Francisco and Rick Fraser of Nashville; and three grandchildren.

