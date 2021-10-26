Obituary: Bruce Edward Stucker

Bruce E. Stucker, 83, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Peace Hospice. He was born in Great Falls on June 24, 1938, to Clarence Stucker and Frances (Wahl) Stucker. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 and served honorably until 1959. He was a printer, and also worked in auto sales.

Bruce was a lifetime member of the Elks 214 Chapter and the Moose Lodge. He was a car enthusiast and loved watching NASCAR. He and Evelyn enjoyed many travels, including several cruises.

He and Evelyn (Marko) were married in Great Falls and celebrated almost 61 years together. Bruce had many friends and will be missed dearly.