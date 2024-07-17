Obituary: Bruci Ann Hall

Bruci Ann Hall, 74, passed away peacefully on July 14, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Bruci Ann was born on April 1, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1968.

She went on to study Sociology at the University of Montana, Class of 1972. Bruci Ann had a fulfilling career working in Social Services throughout the state until she retired in 2014 from the State Developmental Disabilities office as the Regional Manager.

Some of her favorite things in life were spending time with her family and spoiling her poodle, Gidget. She spent a lot of time traveling with the love of her life Tom Goetz. Together they traveled near and far, exploring the cities, attending concerts, and cheering on the Grizzlies.

She leaves behind her niece Marci (Glenn) Curtiss; great-nephew, Josh (Yadira) Curtiss; and great-niece, Cassi (Jerry) Schmitz; along with 3 great-great-nieces; and a great-great-nephew.

