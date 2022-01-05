Obituary: Bud Hane

Buddy Kent Hane, 93, of Fort Shaw went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2022. Bud was born on June 29, 1928 to Clarence Roger and Edna Janet (Kinna) Hane in Great Falls, MT. He grew up in the Sun River Valley and graduated from Simms High School, where he met the love his life, Thelma Owings.

The two high school sweethearts were married on September 5, 1948 and remained together for 73 years until Bud’s passing. During those years Bud worked on his own ranch and had an earth moving business.

Bud will be missed by all he knew but especially his wife, Thelma of Fort Shaw, MT; sons, Mike (Patti) Hane, Tim Hane, Jon (Shannon) Hane all of Fort Shaw, MT; daughters, Janet Hayes of Great Falls, MT, Karen (Bernie) Davidson of Thermopolis, WY; son-in-law, Dallas McKay; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.