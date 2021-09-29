Obituary: Burl W. Brawley Sr.

Burl W. Brawley Sr., 74, of Great Falls, passed away the afternoon of September 24, 2021. Burl was born on August 25, 1947, in St. Louis, MO to Everett and Lousie Brawley. He joined the Air Force in 1966. He was stationed in Great Falls at Malmstrom Air Force Base. It was in Great Falls where he met the love of his life, Jackie. They were soon married in November of 1967 in St. Louis. They spent 51 beautiful years together until Jackie’s passing in September of 2019.

Burl spent 4 years in the Air Force, including 1 year in one of his favorite places, Seward, AK. He shared many memories of his time spent there. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Burl and Jackie then moved back to Great Falls, MT in 1970 where they spent the rest of their lives. It was in Great Falls where they started their family. He spent years working as a construction laborer until a back injury led him back to school to pursue a career in business management in the restaurant industry. During his career as a business manager, he was well liked and respected by his employees.

After retirement, Burl became more involved with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to try to help his fellow Vets. He rose through the chairs to become commander of DAV Chapter 2, Great Falls. During his leadership, he was able to procure grants for new vehicles to transport Veterans to medical appointments at Fort Harrison. One of his other accomplishments with the DAV was the installation of a new flagpole at the Highland Cemetery Veterans burial grounds.