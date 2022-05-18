Obituary: Burton "BC" Clyde Luchsinger

Burton Clyde “BC” Luchsinger, 84, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. BC was born to Earl and Ruth Luchsinger on May 5, 1938, in Minot, North Dakota. He grew up on a farm in Surrey, North Dakota and lived in a two story farmhouse. While attending high school, and living on his own, he worked evenings and weekends to support himself. He graduated in 1957. Not long after, he met Terry Schiavon, they married and eventually had 6 children.

He started his career in trucking very early and supported his growing family as a truck driver and eventually as an owner/operator, hauling grain, groceries, and finally road construction. He owned and operated B. C. Luchsinger Trucking during the 60's and 70's. After he and Terry divorced, he moved to Billings and sold trucks. He moved to a handful of different places like Laughlin, Nevada and Denver, Colorado. He settled in Rawlins, Wyoming for a time hauling for the road construction industry. He later sold this company and eventually returned to Great Falls.

He lived the last 17 years in Great Falls. He enjoyed having coffee, or after five o’clock, something stronger, with those he knew. From the time he returned to Great Falls, to live in the little brick house, to his last few days, he enjoyed sitting outside his home in warmer weather, watching the world go by. He relished visiting with his children and his grandkids, and he always had an open door for them to come and go.

He said that living in his little house for the last 17 years were the happiest of his life. Burton had married 3 times.

He leaves behind his sons, Dirk (Kathy) and Jay (Anita); and daughters, Lisa (Philip) Willmarth, Tina (Dale) Ellis, Ana (Pete, deceased) Richert, and Keri (Stephen) Herford; brothers, Milton and Kenny; sister, Leone; 16 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He also had a stepdaughter Buffy Welch that he had a special relationship with.