Obituary: Calvin E. Schiermeister

Calvin E. Schiermeister of Cascade, Montana went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on January 18, 2024. Cal (a.k.a. Sonnie) was born on December 3, 1945, to Calvin and Helen Schiermeister in McMinnville, OR.

Cal did many things over the course of his life including master saw filer, real estate agent, Christmas tree farm manager (his favorite), locksmith, and business owner. He was a man of few words, but the words he spoke were simple and profound carrying encouragement and authority. He carried great wisdom and a servant’s heart. He invested heavily in his church family serving to build the kingdom of God. It was a life well lived.

Cal is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Schiermeister; daughters, Tammie Schiermeister, Stacie Schiermeister, Jennifer (John) Willison, Darla (Darryl) Finstad, and Christina Mendoza; sons, John (Diana) Schiermeister and Michael (Laura) Schiermeister; and sisters, Bev Fry and Kathie Burkhart.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.