Obituary: Carl W. Rische

Carl W. Rische, 77, went to be with Jesus on April 14, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sheryl Eldfrick Rische, his four children; Christopher (Christine) Rische of St. Louis, Mark Rische of Great Falls, Jeremy (Rhonda) Rische of Lynden and Jenifer (Richard) Wade of Orlando, as well as his ten grandchildren, an aunt, two cousins and many friends.

Carl was born in Denver, Colorado on February 10, 1946, to Charles W. and Eleanor (Norris) Rische. He attended schools in Denver and graduated from North High School in 1964. After graduation he went on to attend Colorado Sate College for one year, before beginning his military career in the US Navy in 1966. The Navy sent Carl and his family to duty stations from Coast to Coast. No matter where they were, the family always found lifelong friendships in the churches they attended. In addition to his duties in the Navy, Carl also serviced the Lord in some capacity in every church he attended, even the newest one- New City.

After retiring from the Navy in 1990, Carl and his partners, Tom Rogers and Dennis Doll started and built-up Whidbey Homes for Rent and Homes for Rent Services in Oak Harbor, WA. After 31 years, the three partners retired in late 2021, at which time Carl and Sheryl moved to Great Falls. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



