Obituary: Carla Cowdery Mee

Carla Cowdery Mee passed away on July 11, 2022, in Great Falls after a long battle with health issues. Carla was born March 7, 1947, in Long Prairie, MN to Gene and Marie Cowdery.

They moved to Chinook, MT, then on to Great Falls where she graduated from Central Catholic High School. After graduation, she went to Dahl’s Beauty School for cosmetology and spent the next 48 years doing hair, a job she loved. She also loved crocheting, gardening, bowling, animals, the outdoors, playing games, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her sons, Joel (Roderic Johnson and Travis Opperman) Mee of Portland, OR and Scott (Jill) Mee of Great Falls; daughter, Danell (Scott) Powers of Great Falls; granddaughters, Alexandra Mee, Kayla Samson, Taylor Mee, and Brooke Powers; great-grandsons, Brantley and Brody Samson; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.