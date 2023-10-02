Obituary: Carla Henderson

Carla Ann Henderson, 30, of Great Falls, passed away September 26, 2023 due to TBI received from being struck by a vehicle. Carla was born on November 8, 1992, in Great Falls, Montana to Raymond A. Henderson and Jeannie R. Dubois. Carla attended graduated from Pairs Gibson Alternative High School in 2012.

Carla loved spending time with her boys, they were her everything, and with her family and friends. Carla’s smile would brighten up a room when she came into your house. Just her presence would make everyone’s day. She was loved by everyone that knew her. She was a glow in everyone’s eyes. She was also very vocal. No filter on her, whatsoever. She will be very greatly missed by many.

Carla’s family would like to give a special thanks to Lee and Sandy Houle for their amazing support through Carla’s journey in life along with her accident in December 2022.

She leaves behind her sons, 9-year-old Cyris and 6-year-old Jimmy Joe. Two brothers, Jacob (Ashlyn) Henderson of Great Falls and Jakoby Henderson of Miles City. Six sisters, Marissa, Sabrina (Karl), Samantha, Jereah and Jonie of Great Falls and Jaida Henderson of Miles City. Grandparents, Ann Geaudry and Lydia Dubois of Great Falls, and Grandpa Joseph A. Debois of Box Elder. Several Great Aunts, Great Uncles, and numerous cousins.

