Obituary: Carmen R. Jambretz (Snider)

Carmen R. (Snider) Jambretz of Great Falls, Montana met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the age of 64 with her family by her side. Carmen was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 29, 1957, to Loren and Josephine Snider.

She worked various jobs, some to include the Barrel, the Holiday Inn, and she was also a homemaker. Carmen was a member of Crossroads Memorial Church and even when she wasn’t healthy enough to go to church she watched online.

She was very much a homebody and loved her family and camping. For being a homebody it seemed like she knew everyone. She will be greatly missed.