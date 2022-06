“Red” Jorgensen, 77, died peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He is on to his next wild ride.

His going away party will be held July 16, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the North 40 Bar in Great Falls, MT. All are welcome.

Red’s family invites his friends to share stories and images on the Red Jorgensen Facebook group .