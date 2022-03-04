Obituary: Carol Ann Hoglund

Carol Ann Hoglund, 93, of Great Falls, MT passed away on February 27th, 2022. Carol was born in Goshen, Utah on October 15th, 1928, to Jackson and Mildred Branagan.

After graduating from Payson High School in 1946, she found her way to Salt Lake City, where she married her husband Richard A. Hoglund on October 3rd, 1952. While in Salt Lake City, Carol worked for the local credit bureau for 3 years.

After moving to Great Falls later in life, she worked for 10 years as a cashier for the Great Falls Public Schools.

An active member of the community, Carol attended the Church of Latter-Day Saints, as well as participated in groups such as the Great Falls Flower Growers club, The Swinging Seniors, and painting at the Y.W.C.A. She especially loved to golf, paint, and put a few dollars in the slot machines.

She is survived by her daughters Terri (Bob) Skiba, Christine (Ron) Martin, and Sandy (Rick) Goodman; grandson Christopher Skiba; great granddaughter Reagan Skiba; sisters Janice Sterling and Gloria Perkins; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.