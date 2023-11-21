Obituary: Carol Jean Nelson

Carol Jean (Clay) Nelson, 82, died on November 16, 2023, at Park View Assisted Living, Great Falls, Montana. Carol was born in Plentywood, Montana, on June 27, 1941 to William Alvin “Jack” Clay and Katherine Josephine “Katie” Malone. She moved to Great Falls in the late 1950’s.

She met and married Harry Friberg in 1961, and lived in Ulm, Montana. They were blessed with two children. Carol loved horses and liked cowboys. She was friends with many rodeo performers and enjoyed their stories. She was very creative, and her leather crafts were pieces of art. She liked to sew, read books, listen to music, and travel.

Carol divorced in 1977. She worked in many occupations. She provided and cared for her children during this time, working as a single mother. She remarried in 1988 to George Nelson. They enjoyed traveling and making friends across Montana. They were married twelve years before he passed away. She enjoyed life with friends, church, and she liked to attend social functions.

She is survived by her son, Jody Friberg; her daughter, Amy Friberg and stepdaughter, Susan Everett; sister-in-law, LaVeta “Dolly” Clay; two sisters, Debbie Clay of Kalispell and Jodi (Ed) Townsend of Bigfork. She had many nieces and nephews. She was a grandmother and a great grandmother.

