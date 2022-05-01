Obituary: Carol Jean Suek

Carol Jean Suek of Great Falls passed away on April 27, 2022, at Benefis Hospital with her family by her side. Carol was born in 1942 to Stella and Victor Sharkey in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Carol graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960 and was married to Melvin Willard Suek in 1963. They celebrated the birth of their first child in 1964, daughter, Peggy Louise. In 1967, daughter, Paula Rose was born, with son Roger Alan, the couple’s final child arriving in 1969.

Carol, a longtime resident of Great Falls, was an active member of the Myrtle Rebekah Lodge where she served as Recording Secretary. Carol helped to raise a number of children through the daycare facility she ran from her home. Carol stayed active for many years through her Avon and ironing businesses which gave her an almost constant stream of people with whom to talk to and interact.

She is survived by her daughters, Peggy and Paula; her son Roger; and grandchildren, Justin, Cody, Brittney, Daniel, and Joshua. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin.