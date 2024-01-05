Obituary: Carol Mae (Lyon) Forster

Carol Mae (Lyon) Forster, aged 88, was born May 11, 1935. She passed peacefully with her family by her side at Benefis Healthcare on December 27, 2023. Carol was born in Highwood, Montana to Esther and Wesley Lyon. After graduating high school, she moved to Great Falls and married Richard C. Forster. They were blessed with three children. They later divorced.

Carol always loved working with children. She was a teacher’s aide at Russell Elementary for many years. In her later years, she worked for the foster grandparent program in Great Falls.

Carol loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She enjoyed ceramics, flower gardening, shopping, eating at restaurants, and she never missed her weekly hair appointments!

Carol is survived by her children, Cindy (Jim) Kuntz, Mark (Wanda) Forster, and Nancy (Clint) Buford; grandchildren, McKenzie (Doug) Cox, Tony (Jordon) Forster, Derrick (Erin) Merchant, Cory (Megan) Buford, Colton (Jessie) Buford, and Craig Buford; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Bonnie Bramlette of Highwood.

