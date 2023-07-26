Obituary: Carol Pinocci

Carol (Rackley) Pinocci passed away on July 24, 2023, in Great Falls at the age of 73. She was born in Pelham, GA on September 10, 1949, to Richard and Louvenia Rackley.

She worked as a beautician and enjoyed Friday lunch dates with her husband of 56 years, Joe.

Carol is survived by her husband, Joe; daughters, Debbie (Mike) Judge and Tammy (Steve) Warnicke; one grandchild, Hailey (Austin) Maynard; and 1 great-grandchild, Deacon James Maynard. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



