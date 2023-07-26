Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Carol Pinocci

September 10, 1949 - July 24, 2023
Carol Pinocci September 10, 1949 - July 24, 2023
Family Photo
<b>Carol Pinocci</b><br/><b>September 10, 1949&nbsp;-&nbsp;July 24, 2023</b>
Carol Pinocci September 10, 1949 - July 24, 2023
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 17:50:40-04

Carol (Rackley) Pinocci passed away on July 24, 2023, in Great Falls at the age of 73. She was born in Pelham, GA on September 10, 1949, to Richard and Louvenia Rackley.

She worked as a beautician and enjoyed Friday lunch dates with her husband of 56 years, Joe.

Carol is survived by her husband, Joe; daughters, Debbie (Mike) Judge and Tammy (Steve) Warnicke; one grandchild, Hailey (Austin) Maynard; and 1 great-grandchild, Deacon James Maynard. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!