Obituary: Carol Ruland

Carol (Lamar Coryell Anderson) Ruland, a lifelong seamstress died February 27, 2022. Carol was born July 20, 1938, in Kansas City, MO to Margaret and Raymond Lamar. As a young woman, she married Gary Coryell and they began their family when son Carson was born. Daughter Nanette joined the family a couple of years later. They divorced after 11 years of marriage.

Carol moved to Montana, married Cascade area rancher Curly Anderson and they became proud parents of daughter Shonie. Ranch life suited the city girl, and all sorts of new experiences came into Carol’s life, including four stepdaughters: Robin, Melody, Dawn, and Crystal.

For a time, she taught a ceramics class out of the home, which was attended by area ranch ladies. After many years on the ranch, the family of three moved to Augusta where Carol and Curly owned and operated the Elkhorn Grocery store and Shonie attended school. Later they moved to Dillon and owned a fabric store for a short time. They divorced after 14 years of marriage.

Carol relocated to Helena and worked as the front desk manager at the Colonial Inn. A year later she moved to Billings and returned to sewing as a business, opening And Sew Forth in the heights. She later opened a second location in downtown Billings.

Carol married Jim Ruland several years later and when they divorced in 1998, she made her final move to Great Falls where she once again operated a sewing business out of the home. She also worked part-time at JoAnn Fabrics.