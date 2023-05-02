Obituary: Carolee Chalmers

Carolee Sanderson Chalmers went to be with The Lord on Friday April 28, 2023. Carolee was born on January 10th, 1944, to Lloyd and Mildred (Scales) Sanderson in Seattle Washington. After a few years in Seattle, they moved to Claremont, South Dakota where she and her three brothers, Larry, Lenny, and Lorrie were raised.

In December 1961 in Claremont, she married Steve Bride. They welcomed their son, Scott, followed by their daughter, Stephanie. They lived in Minneapolis, Aberdeen, Bismarck, and Great Falls. While raising two children Carolee was an artist and a waitress. After divorcing Steve, Carolee opened Nails Etc in Great Falls. Nails Etc. was her pride and joy, but after many years, she joined forces with LJ’s Hair and Nails until her retirement.

Carolee was married Bill Chalmers, and was also a full time caregiver for her special friend, George “Tes” Teslovich, until his passing. Carolee loved to cook and bake; her grandkids and great grandkids will miss her special Pretzel with Attitude recipe. She was an avid antique collector, especially of cut glass and cranberry glass. Carolee loved to play cards or cribbage with family, Ray Schott, and other friends. She will always be remembered for her dressing up with one of her beautiful fur coats and one of her pretty hats. She was a member of The Red Hat Society. Carolee deeply loved her family, friends, and dogs.

Carolee is survived by her son, Scott Bride of Great Falls, her daughter, Stephanie (Aaron) Johnson of Great Falls, Brothers Leonard (Elizabeth) Sanderson of Mina, South Dakota; Lorrie (Carla) Sanderson of Claremont, South Dakota. Grandson Boemont Bride, grandson Vince (Trina) Bride, Grandson Levi (Kenna) Johnson, great grandsons Joc and Jax; Granddaughter Desiree (Ty) Vinson, great grandsons Lane, Rhett, Colt; Grandson Casey Johnson; Grandson Trevor (Lexi) Johnson and many special nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



