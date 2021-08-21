Obituary: Carolyn Elaine Fulton

Carolyn Elaine Fulton, 75 of Ulm, passed away from a cerebral hemorrhage at Benefis hospital on August 14, 2021. Carolyn was born to William and Peggy Hawley in Butte, MT on July 14, 1946. She attended elementary and junior high in Great Falls, MT and graduated from Simms High School in 1965. Following graduation, she followed her sister, Barbara down to San Francisco where she met the love of her life, David Fulton, in 1966. They were married in Great Falls at Saint Gerard's Catholic Church on April 6, 1968.

For the next 14 years, they moved coast to coast while David served in the US Navy. They had three children during that time and moved back to Great Falls upon Dave's retirement in 1982. She continued as a homemaker until all of the kids were in school. At that time, she started teaching preschool at Hill Top Child Care and found her true calling. In 1998, she and her family relocated to Big Sandy, MT where she loved the small town community. She worked with residents at the Big Sandy nursing home as the Activities Director, and teaching at Little Flock Preschool. Upon David's civilian retirement in 2010, they moved back to Great Falls (Ulm) to be closer to their children and grandchildren.